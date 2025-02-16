DT
Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed in Abu Dhabi in five years

Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed in Abu Dhabi in five years

The total value of housing benefits disbursed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi over the past five years has exceeded AED63 billion.
ANI
Updated At : 11:01 PM Feb 16, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 16 (ANI/WAM): The total value of housing benefits disbursed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi over the past five years has exceeded AED63 billion.

Over the past five years, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) has successfully implemented numerous projects, significantly advancing the UAE citizen housing sector in Abu Dhabi. These endeavours exemplify a leading national model dedicated to fulfilling the housing aspirations of UAE nationals, underpinned by the unwavering commitment of the wise leadership to the sector's development.

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority told Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the housing benefits disbursed included: more than 18,144 residential land grants, over 3,727 housing units, a total of 22,635 housing loans with more than 4,004 senior citizens benefiting from exemptions. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

