Over one thousand participate at Israel immigration fair in London

Over one thousand participate at Israel immigration fair in London

ANI
Updated At : 07:00 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], June 10 (ANI/TPS): About 1,100 people participated on Sunday in the large Aliyah (immigration) Fair held in London, which was initiated by the Ministry of Aliyah and Absorption, the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency.

The event included information booths, professional advice, workshops and training, personal meetings with government representatives and local authorities - and ended with a moving performance by singer and songwriter Idan Raichel.

The Israeli delegation was led by the Minister of Immigration and Absorption, MK Ofir Sofer, who met with the Minister of Labor, Yoav Ben-Zur, and the Chairman of the Zionist Organization during the day, along with soldiers immigrating together, young Jews, interested families, and heads of organizations operating in the local communities. The delegation was accompanied by the head of the Jewish Agency delegation, Vadim Blumin, and the Zionist Organization envoy in London, Matan Bar Noy.

The main event was held at the StoneX Stadium in London, and was a highlight of the information campaign to encourage immigration from Western countries. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

