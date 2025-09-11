Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Mauritius Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Thursday lauded India's longstanding support and partnership with Mauritius, stating that the country has 'benefited immensely' from India's generous assistance and expertise in various sectors over the years.

Addressing a joint press briefing after the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramgoolam highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the two nations and expressed gratitude for India's continued support in areas critical to Mauritius' national development, including health, education, capacity building, renewable energy, infrastructure, and maritime security.

"Over the years, India, through its various governments, has accompanied Mauritius in its journey towards progress... Before our independence, India had a High Commission in Mauritius. Over the years, we have benefited from India's generous assistance and expertise in key sectors of national development, including but not limited to health, education, capacity building, renewable energy, infrastructure and maritime security. India's timely support in these areas continues to make a tangible difference to improve the quality of life of the Mauritians," he said.

The Mauritian leader also thanked PM Modi for what he described as a "special economic package" aimed at boosting cooperation in sectors such as education, energy, health services, and infrastructure.

A key highlight of the visit is the upcoming establishment of a high-quality Ayurvedic Centre in Mauritius, which PM Ramgoolam described as "an exceptional one", made possible with the support and blessings of Prime Minister Modi.

"This is a special economic package, as the Prime Minister said, in education, energy, infrastructure, and health services. The Ayurvedic centre will also be an exceptional one, thanks to your blessing, Prime Minister... The timing has enabled us to deliver tangible outcomes... I am glad that our ties have entered into a dynamic and forward-looking phase," he added.

Ramgoolam also expressed deep appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation upon arrival in India. Recalling his landing in Varanasi, he said, "Both my wife and I were amazed at the welcome that we received. I believe no other Prime Minister has ever received such a welcome. I'm glad it's in your constituency, and I now understand why you get elected in such huge numbers."

Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam is on his first overseas bilateral visit to India in his current term, from September 9 to September 16.

PM Ramgoolam had earlier visited India in May 2014 as the only non-SAARC leader invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers. He arrived in Varanasi on September 10 and was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. He was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

Earlier today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had called upon PM Ramgoolam here in Varanasi.

Following this, PM Ramgoolam held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi, reflecting the bonhomie and the strength of India-Mauritius ties. (ANI)

