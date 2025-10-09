Oversea connecting strategy of Yamanashi prefecture lead by Governor Nagasaki and Indian adviser

Yamanashi [Japan], October 9 (ANI): Yamanashi is most aggressive prefecture to establish a tie between oversea state and city. Especially between India Uttar Pradesh state Yamanashi pref. concluded basic agreement in 2024. Currently green hydrogen technology of Yamanashi pref. is paid attention from India.

Yamanashi pref. has started supply of green hydrogen to Japan market in 2021. Also USA, Vietnam, Brazil, and Austria have big concern to its technology. Yamanashi pref. has the plan to hold "Fuji Hydrogen International Summit" in 2026. It aims to realize carbon neutral society by green hydrogen. For real social use of hydrogen, Yamanashi pref. set international discussion stage.

Between India Yamanashi pref. aims to be a gateway for Japanese other prefectures. In 2025 Uttar Pradesh state Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Yamanashi pref. and strengthen tie.

2 years ago, Governor Nagasaki of Yamanashi pref. wished to establish relation between India. But he did not have any relation between India. Indian adviser Neerendra Upadhyaya =CEO of NPI recommended Uttar Pradesh state. Because it has excellent leader, large population, religious resource and so on. He felt that PM Yogi and Governor Nagasaki are both favorite of quick decision and action. His analysis was correct and in these 2years many projects have progressed including green hydrogen.

Regarding green hydrogen corroboration between Indian institute of Technology and Yamanashi University has started.

Invitation of work force from Uttar Pradesh is proceeding to ask to Yamanashi companies about acceptable numbers.

Adviser Neerendra emphasized resource of cultural tourism. Uttar Pradesh is holly place for pilgrims. January 2025 Kumbh Mela was held, in 1 month more than 400 million pilgrims visited. He envisages it will be tourism resource also for Japanese. In addition he is promoting to Bollywood Film studio to produce movie in Yamanashi pref.

Adviser Neerendra is also in charge of advisor of Ehime pref. and consultant of Hiroshima pref. His coordination contributes to be close between India and Japan.

Yamanashi Governor Nagasaki highly evaluates contribution of advisor Neerendra. "Mr. Neerendra is integral for mutual exchange of India and Yamanashi. Utilizing his knowledge and strong human network he devotes to establish mutual exchange. Especially relation between Uttar Pradesh state he built reliable relation between PM. Yogi. Sincerely I express gratitude to his contribution and I expect further support." (ANI)

