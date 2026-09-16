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Home / World / Oxford student highlights India’s holistic education approach, praises Akshar Foundation model

Oxford student highlights India’s holistic education approach, praises Akshar Foundation model

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ANI
Updated At : 01:57 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Geneva [Switzerland] September 16 (ANI): On the sidelines of the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Oxford University student Sophia Howard shared her observations on India’s education system, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the role of sustainable practices in education.

Speaking about the NEP 2020, Howard said its emphasis on holistic education and a well-rounded curriculum could help transform not only education in India but also address several barriers faced by young people.

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She said the approach of combining academics with practical skills, well-being, sustainable development and community welfare can provide students with a broader educational experience. According to Howard, this is also reflected in the work of the Akshar Foundation, which focuses on accessible education through sustainable practices while equipping young people with vocational and career skills linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

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Reflecting on her experience in India, Howard said that coming from Oxford University and observing how schools function in India had transformed her understanding of education. She noted that countries could learn from a more holistic and well-rounded approach in which academics and examinations are not the only focus of schooling.

Howard also spoke about her six-week internship with the Akshar Foundation, during which she visited two government schools and observed the Akshar education model. She described the model as a creative and innovative approach to challenges facing India's education system.

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According to Howard, she observed that the systems and programmes developed by the Akshar Foundation were being implemented in government schools, giving her an opportunity to understand how sustainable practices and vocational learning can be incorporated into education.

Her comments highlighted the potential of education models that bring together academic learning, practical skills, sustainability, well-being and community participation, while also creating awareness around the UN Sustainable Development Goals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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