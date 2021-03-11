Australian court fines Google $515K for defamation

Canberra: An Australian court on Monday ordered Google to pay a former politician 715,000 Australian dollars ($515,000) over two defamatory YouTube videos. John Barilaro, the former New South Wales state deputy premier, had sued Google and comedian Jordan Shanks, also known as friendlyjordies, in the Federal Court over the videos. AP
Biden to appear on late-night talk show
Washington: US President Joe Biden will make his first in-person appearance on a late-night talk show since taking office. Biden will be a guest Wednesday night on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the White House said. Earlier in December 2021, Biden appeared virtually on NBC's "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, his first late-night appearance while in office. AP
