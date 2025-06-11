DT
Paank alleges custodial killing, enforced disappearances in Balochistan; urges global action

Updated At : 06:20 PM Jun 11, 2025 IST
Geneva [Switzerland] June 11 (ANI): On June 9, Pakistani security forces raided the Rodakan region of Kolwah, arresting numerous locals and transporting them to the Jirk military base, as reported by Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department.

According to a post shared by Paank on X, while most of the detainees were later released, Nawab, son of Noor Bakhsh, a Rodkan native, remained in custody.

Nawab's body was later found with serious evidence of torture. According to neighbours, the body appeared to have been substantially burned, most likely as a result of the use of electric shocks, implying custodial torture, Paank stated.

Paank strongly condemned these barbaric acts, stating that Nawab's custodial killing is a flagrant violation of international human rights standards and represents the persistent pattern of enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.

It also condemned the ongoing enforced disappearances being carried out by Pakistani security forces across Balochistan.

According to another post shared by Paank on X, between June 5 and June 10, 2025, at least nine Baloch individuals were forcibly disappeared, most of them from their homes in Dasht, district Kech, including: Salman Baloch, son of Dr. Sayed Muhammad, Naveed Baloch, son of Latif, Pullan Baloch, son of Sipah, Hanif Baloch, son of Bakhshi, Naseer Baloch, son of Washdil, Afraiz Baloch, son of Naseer, Kamal Baloch, son of Sipah, Shokat Baloch, son of Peer Muhammad (from Kumbail, detained in Gwadar) and Aziz Saleem, a Karachi University student, disappeared from Turbat on June 5 while visiting home for Eid.

Paank called on human rights organisations and the international community to speak out against this ongoing human rights crisis.

Enforced disappearances remain a significant human rights issue in Balochistan. International organisations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have consistently called on Pakistan to investigate these incidents and take measures to end this practice, which causes immense suffering and distress for families. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

