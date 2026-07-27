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Home / World / Paank alleges four fresh enforced disappearances in Balochistan, demands accountability from Pakistan

Paank alleges four fresh enforced disappearances in Balochistan, demands accountability from Pakistan

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ANI
Updated At : 02:53 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Quetta [Pakistan], July 27 (ANI): Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has alleged that four Baloch individuals were forcibly disappeared in separate incidents across Balochistan, accusing Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies of carrying out the detentions.

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In a statement posted on social media platform X, Paank said, "Paank strongly condemns the enforced disappearances of four Baloch individuals, carried out by Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies. Enforced disappearance is a serious violation of international human rights law, depriving individuals of their liberty while placing them outside the protection of the law."

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The organisation urged the authorities to immediately disclose the fate and whereabouts of all disappeared persons, ensure their safety, and hold those responsible accountable through independent and impartial investigations.

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According to Paank, Nasir Baloch, an 18-year-old student and resident of Sariab Road in Quetta, was allegedly taken from his home during a late-night raid on March 27. The organisation claimed Pakistani intelligence agencies and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were involved in the operation.

Paank further alleged that Meeran Baloch, a 25-year-old student from Kulaan in Kharan district, was forcibly disappeared for the third time on July 23 from Basheer Chowk in Quetta. It claimed the operation was carried out by Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department.

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The rights group also reported that Atiq Khetran, a resident of Barkhan, was allegedly picked up from his home on July 21 by Pakistani state security forces. In another case, Arif, a labourer from Dasht Sholig, was allegedly forcibly disappeared on July 24 from Palliri in Gwadar, with Paank alleging the involvement of Pakistan's Military Intelligence (MI).

Calling for immediate action, Paank stated, "Pakistan must uphold its obligations under international human rights standards by ending the practice of enforced disappearances and ensuring truth, justice, and reparations for victims and their families." The organisation also urged the Government of Pakistan to reveal the fate and whereabouts of the four individuals, ensure they are either released or promptly produced before a competent civilian court, and conduct independent, transparent and effective investigations into the reported incidents. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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