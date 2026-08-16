Paank condemns alleged enforced disappearances of three Baloch men in Quetta

Balochistan [Pakistan] August 16 (ANI): Baloch human rights organisation Paank has strongly condemned the alleged enforced disappearances of three Baloch men, calling on Pakistani authorities to immediately disclose their whereabouts and ensure their safety.

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According to a post by Paank on X, the organisation said the continued practice of enforced disappearances, including the alleged targeting of students and civilians, constitutes a serious violation of fundamental human rights and has created fear and suffering among families across Balochistan.

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Paank said that, according to information received by the organisation, Asif Ali, was allegedly forcibly abducted from his home at around 4 pm on August 1, 2026. The organisation alleged that personnel of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) were responsible for his disappearance.

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Paank also highlighted the alleged disappearance of 17-year-old Asfand Baloch. Citing information received by the organisation, Paank said Asfand was allegedly forcibly abducted at around 4 am on August 4, 2026, from Killi Almas Airport Road. The organisation alleged that personnel of the ISI, CTD and Military Intelligence (MI) were responsible for his disappearance.

The organisation further condemned the continued alleged enforced disappearance of Wajid Baloch. According to Paank's post on X, Wajid was allegedly forcibly abducted at around 1 am on August 10, 2024, from Qambrani Road in Kashmir Abad, Quetta. Paank alleged that the Counter Terrorism Department was responsible for his abduction.

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The organisation said Wajid has remained forcibly disappeared since his alleged abduction, leaving his family facing prolonged uncertainty and anguish.

Paank described enforced disappearance as a serious violation of international human rights law, saying that it places individuals outside the protection of the law and exposes them to risks including torture and other forms of ill-treatment.

The organisation further said that enforced disappearances cause severe and continuing suffering to the families of missing persons, who are left without information about the fate and whereabouts of their loved ones.

Paank called on Pakistani authorities to immediately disclose the whereabouts of Asif Ali, Asfand Baloch and Wajid Baloch, ensure their safety and physical integrity, and release them immediately.

The organisation also urged the United Nations, international human rights organisations and the international community to take immediate notice of what it described as a continuing pattern of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

Paank called on the international community to press Pakistani authorities to end the practice, reveal the fate and whereabouts of all disappeared persons, ensure accountability and provide justice to victims and their families. (ANI)

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