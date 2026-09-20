Paank condemns alleged extrajudicial killing of two Baloch men after forced disappearance

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 20 (ANI): The Baloch human rights organisation Paank has condemned what it described as the extrajudicial killing of Yahya Wahid Marri and Halil Sayad, alleging that the two Baloch men were forcibly disappeared in July and later killed by Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Karachi.

As cited by Paank’s post on X, 23-year-old Yahya Wahid Marri and 28-year-old Halil Sayad were allegedly forcibly disappeared on July 5, 2026, from Halil Sayad’s house in Hub Chowki, Balochistan.

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According to the organisation, the two remained missing for more than two months before the CTD presented their deaths as the outcome of an armed operation in Manghopir, Karachi.

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Paank said the CTD claimed that the two men were associated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) and that a Kalashnikov and a pistol were recovered from them.

However, the organisation rejected the official account, alleging that both men had already been in custody following their disappearance and describing the incident as a “fake encounter” and extrajudicial execution.

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According to Paank’s post, the case highlights what it described as the consequences of enforced disappearances, including alleged secret detention and denial of access to lawyers, courts and due process.

The organisation said that allegations of affiliation with an armed or banned group cannot justify enforced disappearance, secret detention or execution without trial.

Paank called for an immediate, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into the alleged disappearance and killing of the two men.

It also demanded that those responsible be identified and brought before a competent civilian court, while calling for the families to receive complete information about the alleged detention and deaths, including post-mortem and other relevant documentation.

The organisation further urged the United Nations, Amnesty International and other international human rights organisations to take notice of the case and seek accountability from Pakistani authorities.

Paank said the families of Yahya Wahid Marri and Halil Sayad have a right to truth, justice, accountability and effective remedies, and called for those responsible for alleged enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings to be held accountable through due process of law. (ANI)

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