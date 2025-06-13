Paank condemns continued wave of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 13 (ANI): Paank has condemned the ongoing forced disappearances and atrocities in Balochistan. It accused the Pakistani Army of forcibly disappearing a resident of Ghatti Dhoor Gwadar and two brothers from Kech's Kapkapar.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "On the night of 12 June 2025, Salam s/o Haider, a native of Kumbail Dasht district Kech and resident of Ghatti Dhoor Gwadar, was forcibly disappeared by the Pakistan Army. His home was raided around 11:00 PM, and he was severely beaten until unconsciousness. His sister, who tried to intervene, was also brutally assaulted. Mobile phones and valuables were looted before Salam was taken."

"In a separate incident, Mujahid s/o Abbas and Zahid s/o Abbas, two brothers from Kapkapar, Dasht, Kech, were forcibly disappeared by the Pakistan Army on 12 June 2025 at around 1:00 PM", Paank stated in a post on X.

Paank condemned these crimes and held the state accountable for the growing number of enforced disappearances and violence in Balochistan. Paank also condemned the ongoing extrajudicial executions in Balochistan.

In another post on X, Paank stated, "Last night in the Pyara Colony area of Sui, Tehsil of Dera Bugti district. The mutilated bodies of three Baloch youths, previously subjected to enforced disappearance, were recovered after being extrajudicially killed and dumped. The victims have been identified as: Ali Baig, son of Pahi Bugti, Yousaf, alias Wado, son of Shah Nawaz Bugti, Zahid, son of Usman Bugti

According to Paank's statement shared on X, Pakistani military and ISI officials abducted Zahid Bugti and Yousaf alias Wado Bugti on October 18, 2024, while Ali Baig Bugti was forcibly disappeared from Dera Bugti on March 19, 2025.

Paank condemned this heinous act of state violence and demanded quick international intervention to resolve the ongoing crimes in Balochistan.

Enforced disappearances remain a significant human rights issue in Balochistan. International organisations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have consistently called on Pakistan to investigate these incidents and take measures to end this practice, which causes immense suffering and distress for families. (ANI)

