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Home / World / Paank condemns disappearances of two Baloch men in Balochistan

Paank condemns disappearances of two Baloch men in Balochistan

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ANI
Updated At : 02:35 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], October 11 (ANI): Paank, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has condemned the alleged enforced disappearances of two Baloch men, Adil Baloch and Obaid, in Balochistan, demanding the disclosure of their whereabouts and their safe release.

In a statement, Paank said Adil Baloch, son of Imam Bakhsh and a resident of Nalient, Kulanch, was forcibly disappeared by the Pakistan Army on February 15, 2026, from Babbershoor in Pasni, Gwadar district.

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“Since his disappearance, his whereabouts remain unknown, leaving his family and friends in anguish,” the organisation said, calling for his immediate recovery and safe release.

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In a separate statement, Paank said Obaid, son of Akber, was forcibly disappeared by the Pakistan Army from Pasni on July 7, 2026.

“Since then, his whereabouts remain unknown, leaving his family in distress and uncertainty,” Paank said, adding that “the continued practice of enforced disappearances must end” and that every individual’s right to liberty and due process must be respected.

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The cases highlight the longstanding issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, Pakistan’s southwestern province, where human rights organisations and families have repeatedly reported that people were allegedly detained by security forces and held at undisclosed locations.

According to Paank’s half-year report, published in August 2026, the organisation documented 556 enforced disappearances in Balochistan between January and June 2026.

Balochistan has experienced decades of political unrest, a separatist insurgency and security operations. Families of missing persons have organised protests and campaigns demanding information about their relatives and accountability for those responsible.

Pakistan’s authorities have faced criticism from rights advocates over missing-person cases, while the state has cited security challenges and militancy in the province.

Enforced disappearance raises serious human rights concerns when a person’s detention is concealed or their fate and whereabouts are withheld. Rights advocates have called for transparent investigations, accountability and due process for detainees.

Paank has urged authorities to establish the whereabouts of both men, ensure their safe release and end enforced disappearances in Balochistan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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