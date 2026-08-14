Paank condemns Soorab bombardment, calls for independent probe into civilian casualties

Balochistan [Pakistan] August 14 (ANI): Baloch human rights organisation Paank has strongly condemned the reported bombardment of civilian areas in Soorab, Balochistan, by the Pakistan Army, alleging that the attack resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilians, including women and children.

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As cited by Paank's post on X, the organisation said it had received information that several civilians were killed and injured in the bombardment.

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According to Paank, six people have so far been identified among those killed, while nine injured individuals have also been identified. The organisation said those injured included men, women and children.

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Paank said the reported killing and injury of civilians, particularly young children, demonstrated the grave human cost of military operations conducted in populated areas.

"Civilians must never be targeted," the organisation said, stressing that all parties to an armed conflict are obligated to take every possible measure to protect civilian lives and prevent indiscriminate attacks.

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As mentioned in Paank's post on X, the organisation called for an independent, impartial and transparent investigation into the reported bombardment and the civilian casualties.

It further demanded that those responsible for unlawful attacks resulting in the deaths and injuries of civilians be held accountable in accordance with international human rights and humanitarian law.

Paank also urged the authorities to immediately ensure medical treatment and humanitarian assistance for all those injured and affected by the incident.

The organisation called for particular attention to be given to injured children and their families, amid concerns over the impact of the reported attack on civilians.

Paank also appealed to the United Nations, international human rights organisations and the international community to closely monitor the situation in Balochistan.

According to the organisation, international bodies should press the Government of Pakistan to ensure the protection of civilians and accountability for any violations.

Paank further stressed that the reported deaths and injuries of civilians in Soorab should not be met with silence or impunity.

"Every civilian life lost deserves justice, and every victim has the right to truth and accountability," the organisation said in its post on X. (ANI)

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