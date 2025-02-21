Paank condemns the continued enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Quetta [Pakistan] February 21 (ANI): Paank, the human rights division of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has strongly criticized the recent surge of enforced disappearances occurring in Balochistan. Within just a few days, reports indicate that five individuals have been abducted by Pakistani security forces from various districts.

According to a post shared by Paank on X, On February 14, 2025, Asif Baloch, the son of Allah Bakhsh, was taken away from his residence in Pasni Tehsil, Gwadar at approximately 1 AM.

In a similar incident, on February 19, 2025, Zahoor Ahmed Sumalani went missing after allegedly being seized by the Pakistani military at an FC checkpoint in Kanak, Mastung district, the post stated.

The situation escalated on February 20, 2025, when three additional cases were reported on the same day. Nadeem Baloch, the son of Mohammad Ameen and a student from Mashkay, Awaran, was reportedly abducted by security forces from Quetta's Essa Nagri, the post reported.

Additionally, 17-year-old Hasrat Barkat, hailing from Panwan village in Gwadar, also vanished under comparable circumstances. Paank has condemned his arrest as an illegal and unconstitutional action by Pakistani forces.

Paank's post reported that in another case from February 20, 2025, Asghar Qambarani was said to have been taken from his home in Killi, Qumbarani, Quetta, around 1:30 AM.

Earlier, Paank has strongly condemned the targeted assaults on Baloch intellectuals and educators, calling for decisive measures to end these violations of human rights. The organization has demanded an end to extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, emphasizing the urgent need for independent investigations into the attacks on Baloch scholars.

Moreover, Paank insists that Pakistani security forces and related groups must be held accountable for their involvement in these violent acts. They have also called for the immediate release of all individuals who have been forcibly taken and advocate for a transparent legal process for those currently in custody. Additionally, they have sought international intervention to safeguard human rights in Balochistan. (ANI)

