Paank raises alarm over worsening Human rights crisis in Mashkai, Balochistan

Quetta [Pakistan], April 15 (ANI): The Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, has issued a grave statement on the social media platform X, drawing attention to a tragic incident in Mashkai, Awaran--a region in Balochistan marred by ongoing conflict and military operations.

Highlighting the recent case of atrocities, Paank stated, "In the latest incident, 13-year-old Nadeem, son of Mehrullah, was caught in the crossfire as Pakistani forces indiscriminately opened fire across different locations in the area. Nadeem sustained serious injuries and was taken into custody by the military. He was later transferred to the Army cantonment in Mashkai."

Paank condemned the incident as a clear violation of human rights and civilian protection under international law. According to Paank, the tragedy is even more harrowing given Nadeem's family history - his grandfather, Muhammad Juma, was extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in 2015. His brothers were also imprisoned without charges, and one, Ali Muhammad, remains forcibly disappeared to this day, Paank stated.

Advertisement

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1912071038109700379?t=RpLQ8fmp7Cp_NY3j4nDSRA&s=08

"This is not an isolated case. It reflects a recurring pattern of extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, and unlawful detentions that have terrorized the indigenous Baloch population for decades," Paank emphasised.

Advertisement

The organisation called on the international community, human rights groups, and the United Nations to urgently intervene and hold Pakistan accountable. It urged global actors to speak out against the systematic violence and take concrete measures to protect innocent civilians, especially children, from ongoing military aggression.

Paank stated, "It is high time for the Pakistani government to prioritize the protection of its citizens rather than subjecting them to fear and injustice."

Human rights violations in Pakistan include enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, torture, and suppression of freedom of speech. Minority groups, journalists, activists, and the Baloch population face systemic abuse and intimidation.

Security forces often operate with impunity under the guise of counterterrorism. Discrimination against women and religious minorities further highlights the lack of legal protection and accountability. These violations demand urgent attention from international human rights organisations. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)