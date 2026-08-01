Paank raises concern over alleged disappearance of three Baloch individuals in Pakistan

Quetta [Balochistan], August 1 (ANI): Enforced disappearances continue to remain a major human rights concern in Pakistan, with rights groups repeatedly raising concerns over the alleged detention of individuals without due process.

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Civil society organisations have called for transparency, legal access, and accountability in cases where families claim their relatives have gone missing.

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The human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, has raised concerns over the alleged enforced disappearance of three Baloch individuals and urged Pakistani authorities to disclose their whereabouts.

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In a post on social media platform X, Paank stated, "Paank strongly condemns the enforced disappearances of Kifayatullah Baloch, Younas Baloch, and Abdul Majid, and expresses deep concern over the continuing pattern of enforced disappearances affecting Baloch civilians."

According to Paank, Kifayatullah Baloch, a 20-year-old shopkeeper from Sarawan Town in Mastung, was allegedly taken on 10 June 2026 at around 2:30 pm from Mangochar, Kalat. The organisation said his family claimed he was taken by personnel of the Frontier Corps.

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Paank further stated that Younas Baloch, a 24-year-old farmer from Haji Shah Ali Village, Sharafi Malir, Karachi, was allegedly disappeared on 29 July 2026 at around 10 pm from Umar Saand Ibrahim Shah in Tando Allah Yar, Sindh. According to the group, his family alleged that he was taken by personnel of the Counter Terrorism Department.

The rights organisation also highlighted the case of Abdul Majid, a 35-year-old plumber from Haji Washdil Goth, Damloti No. 8, Malir, Karachi. Paank said he was allegedly taken on 29 July 2026 at around 10:30 pm from Shahrah-e-Bhutto, Karachi, while returning home from work. His family, according to Paank, alleged that he was taken by Pakistan Rangers personnel.

Calling for immediate action, Paank urged authorities to reveal the fate and whereabouts of all three individuals, ensure their safety, provide access to legal counsel, and allow communication with their families.

The organisation also demanded prompt, impartial, and transparent investigations into the cases. Paank said, "The continued practice of enforced disappearances violates Pakistan's obligations under international human rights law and perpetuates suffering for victims' families."

Authorities in Pakistan have previously faced criticism from rights groups over allegations related to missing persons, while officials have maintained that security agencies operate within the framework of law. (ANI)

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