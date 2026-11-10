Paank report alleges forced displacement of nearly 5,000 Baloch residents

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 10 (ANI): Nearly 5,000 Baloch residents were forcibly displaced from their ancestral lands in Shadi Kaur, located in Pasni tehsil of Gwadar district, in July, following military operations, enforced disappearances, mass detentions and restrictions on essential supplies, according to a report published by Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM).

Paank alleged that on July 9 and 10, Pakistan Army personnel ordered residents to vacate their homes, warning that the houses of those refusing to leave would be set on fire.

The report further stated that between May 5 and 8, security personnel detained between 85 and 100 men during military operations. Several detainees were allegedly tortured, while approximately 40 were reportedly transferred to a military camp near Shadi Kaur Dam and subsequently disappeared.

Movement was also restricted across five settlements, including Shadi Kaur, Zarin Kaur, Trati, Gorestani and Kabadi. The report additionally alleged that food and household supplies were repeatedly stopped at the Gabdi checkpoint during May and June.

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Paank also documented the case of Sardil, son of Sher Khan, who was allegedly abducted by military intelligence personnel on November 22, 2025. His mutilated body was reportedly discovered near Pasni on May 30.

The displaced families have reportedly sought shelter in Pasni, Hormara, Turbat and nearby areas, with many living in temporary tents. Around 10,000 acres of agricultural land have reportedly been abandoned, affecting farming, food security, education, healthcare and traditional livelihoods.

Highlighting a wider pattern, Paank claimed to have recorded 1,355 enforced disappearances and 225 extrajudicial killings in 2025. Between January and June, it documented another 556 disappearances and 227 extrajudicial or custodial killings.

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The organisation also reported an evacuation order affecting approximately 30,000 people in Shor Parood, Kalat, in October.

Citing international human rights conventions, Paank called for an end to forced evictions, independent investigations, disclosure of the whereabouts of missing persons, humanitarian assistance, and the safe, voluntary and dignified return of displaced families. (ANI)

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