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Home / World / Paank urges immediate release of missing Baloch girl, calls for independent investigation

Paank urges immediate release of missing Baloch girl, calls for independent investigation

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ANI
Updated At : 03:43 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Quetta [Balochistan], July 20 (ANI): Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has condemned the alleged enforced disappearance of a 16-year-old girl in Balochistan, calling for her immediate release and an independent investigation into the incident.

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In a post on social media platform X, Paank alleged that Rizwana, daughter of Gul Jan and a first-year student from Killi Teri in Mastung district, was abducted on June 28 at around 10:00 pm from Samungli Road in Quetta. According to the organisation, she was taken by personnel of Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

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Paank described the incident as a serious violation of fundamental human rights and international law. The organisation stated, "Enforced disappearance is a grave violation of fundamental human rights and international law." It urged the authorities to immediately disclose Rizwana's whereabouts, ensure her safety, and either release her without delay or produce her before a competent court in accordance with due process.

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The organisation further called for an independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into the case, stressing that those responsible should be held accountable. It also said that families have the right to know the fate and whereabouts of their loved ones and demanded an immediate end to the practice of enforced disappearances.

Baloch activist Sahiba Baloch also raised concerns over the alleged incident in a post on X, calling it a dangerous escalation in the ongoing human rights situation in Balochistan. She stated, "The targeting of Baloch women and minors marks a dangerous escalation in the ongoing human rights crisis."

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Sahiba Baloch said the alleged disappearance of a 16-year-old student violated international law, including protections under the Convention on the Rights of the Child and other international human rights standards. She asserted that no state could justify the enforced disappearance of a minor and urged the international community, the United Nations, UN Special Procedures, and global human rights organisations to urgently address what she described as a growing pattern of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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