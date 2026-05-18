Pahalgam terror attack delayed Norway visit, PM Modi notes as he thanks Oslo for showing "true friendship"

Oslo [Norway], May 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday revealed that his scheduled travel to Norway had been deferred in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, whilst expressing deep gratitude to the Norwegian administration for maintaining solidarity with New Delhi in combating global terrorism and demonstrating "true friendship."

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Addressing a joint press conference alongside his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store shortly after his arrival, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his appreciation for the hospitable reception accorded to him and stated that he eagerly anticipated extending his felicitations to the citizens of Norway on the historic occasion of their national Constitution Day celebrations.

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"I am thankful for the grand welcome," PM Modi stated. "Tomorrow, on Norway's Constitution Day, I will congratulate the people of Norway for it," the Prime Minister added.

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Reflecting upon the prior alteration to his travel itinerary that delayed this historic outreach, the Prime Minister explained the direct circumstances behind the scheduling shift. "I couldn't come to Norway earlier because of Pahalgam," he noted.

Prime Minister Modi further underscored the profound significance of the diplomatic backing received from Oslo during that security crisis, emphasising that the European nation "stood with India against terrorism and showed true friendship."

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In a historic milestone for bilateral diplomacy, PM Modi touched down in Oslo earlier in the day, marking the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited the Scandinavian nation in 43 years. Arriving for a two-day official tour following his engagements in Sweden, PM Modi's visit constitutes the crucial fourth leg of his ongoing tour, aimed at comprehensively revitalising India-Norway strategic and economic relations.

The itinerary for PM Modi's time in Oslo is packed with high-level engagements, including participating in the third India-Nordic Summit and holding critical bilateral discussions. While in the country, PM Modi is scheduled to call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to next visit Italy as part of the last leg of his tour, which is the final stop of his five-nation tour after he visited the UAE, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Providing the critical backdrop to the Prime Minister's remarks, the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam had claimed 26 lives. On April 22, 2025, the nation was left shocked when terrorists struck the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, entering a village and killing 26 civilians.

Known as a tourist spot with scenic beauty, Pahalgam was rendered in blood as Pakistan-backed terrorists killed several innocent people. In the cross-border communal attack in Pahalgam, the assailants reportedly questioned the victims about their religion before killing them, leaving families grappling with loss even a year later.

As India mourned the loss, what followed was decisive action by the Indian armed forces in the form of Operation Sindoor. Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

In the aftermath of the attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). According to official details, Indian armed forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, and eliminated over 100 terrorists during the operation.

What followed were drone attacks and shelling by Pakistan, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying Radar installations in Lahore and Radar facilities near Gujranwala.

Inflicted by heavy damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10.

Furthermore, Operation Mahadev was another big joint success of the Army and security forces last year, as they tracked down and eliminated three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Among non-military actions, India terminated the Indus Waters Treaty and all bilateral trade with Pakistan. (ANI)

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