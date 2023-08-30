Painting town red: Revellers hurl tomatoes at each other at Spain’s annual Tomatina party

Bunol (Spain), August 30
Some 15,000 people, including many tourists, pasted each other with tomatoes Wednesday as Spain’s annual “Tomatina” street battle took place in the eastern town of Buñol.
Workers on trucks tipped 120 tons of overripe tomatoes into the main street of the town for participants to throw.
The street fight leaves both the street, its houses and participants drenched in red pulp.
Tickets for the festival start at 12 euros (USD 13).
The town hoses down the area and the revellers shower off within minutes of the hourlong noon battle finishing.
The festival, held on the last Wednesday of August, was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the town, located in a tomato-producing region.
Media attention in the 1980s turned it into a national and international event, drawing participants from every corner of the world.
Participants use swimming goggles to protect their eyes and usually dress in T-shirts and shorts.
The party is ranked by Spain as an international tourism attraction. AP
