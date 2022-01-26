Pak appeasing terrorists: Oppn

PTI

Islamabad, January 25

Pakistan’s Opposition has slammed the Imran Khan-led government for what it called “a policy of appeasement” towards terror outfits, after interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the government is ready for talks with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Opposition leaders took the government to task during a discussion in the Senate, upper chamber of Parliament, on Monday, saying that the idea of talks with those challenging the state had emboldened extremists groups, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The Opposition leaders voiced concern over talks with TTP, which were being held through the Afghanistan government that was not recognised by any country of the world, the report said.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani said the state had been patronising extremist right wing forces and religious groups, adding that TTP was said to be reorganising in Afghanistan.

Senator Tahir Bizenjo of the National Party underlined that over the last 10 days, eight terrorist attacks had taken place across the country. —