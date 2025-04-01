DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Pak: BYC leader Sammi Deen Baloch's kin hold press conference demanding her release

Pak: BYC leader Sammi Deen Baloch's kin hold press conference demanding her release

Family members of leading Baloch activist and Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Sammi Deen Baloch held a press conference outside the Karachi Press Club on Monday demanding her safe release.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:51 PM Apr 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Karachi [Pakistan], April 1 (ANI): Family members of leading Baloch activist and Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader, Sammi Deen Baloch held a press conference outside the Karachi Press Club demanding her safe release.

The details were shared in a post on X.

BYC decried that Sammi Deen Baloch's disappearance comes after she has spent the last 15 years protesting for her forcibly disappeared father.

Advertisement

"Yesterday, on Eid, in front of the Karachi Press Club, the family of BYC central leader Sammi Deen Baloch held a press conference demanding her safe release. Sammi, who has spent the last 15 years protesting for her forcibly disappeared father, is now herself a victim. The cycle of oppression continues, but so does the resistance. No to Oppression, No to Pakistan's Tyranny!", BYC said on X.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1906958335829483901

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BYC also highlighted that senior BYC leader Sibghatullah Shahji continues to remain enfocibly disappeared with no trace of his whereabouts.

BYC said on X, "Sibghatullah Shahjee Remains Forcibly Disappeared, Still No Trace of His Whereabouts! Baloch Yakjehti Committee's central leader, Sibghat Ullah Shah Ji, was forcibly disappeared from his home in Quetta by CTD. His whereabouts remain unknown, and he has not been produced in any jail. He was taken along with his brother and two nephews--while they were later released, he remains forcibly disappeared."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1907000825139831285

Sibghatullah Shah Ji Baloch, a central member of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), was detained by Pakistani forces from his home in Quetta, according to a post by the BYC, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

TBP reported that over 100 notable figures from civil society in Pakistan had penned an open letter to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, pleading for the release of the detained BYC leaders.

The crackdown on the BYC leaders and their peaceful protests has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights groups, who accuse the government of attempting to silence dissent and curtail the political activities of Baloch activists. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper