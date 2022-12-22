Pakistan calls for global aid for 20 million flood victims

PTI

Islamabad: Pakistan’s prime minister on Wednesday urged the international community to give his country desperately needed aid to help 20 million flood victims survive the harsh winter, as the country struggles to cope with the humanitarian aftermath of vast floods earlier in the year. AP

Time not right for 3rd gender option: Swiss govt

Berlin: The Swiss government on Wednesday rejected the idea of introducing a third gender option or no-gender option for official records, a position which differs from that of some neighbouring countries. The government said a national ethics commission found in a 2020 report that the time wasn’t yet right for a change to the system. AP

SL delists 20K deserters from defence services

Colombo: Around 20,000 defence personnel who deserted the Sri Lankan forces have been officially delisted from their services as part of a general amnesty, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. The amnesty granted for the military deserters, who were absent from their duties.

Talibanned

Members of the Taliban guard the entrance gate of Kabul University in Afghanistan. The guards turned away female students from the campus. REUTERS

Ambulance workers protest in London over pay disparity.