Pakistani court acquits Saba Qamar of desecration charge for shooting 'dance video' at mosque

Lahore: A Pakistani court on Monday acquitted Saba Qamar, who acted in Bollywood film “Hindi Medium”, in a case of alleged desecration for shooting a “dance video” at a mosque here. She was acquitted along with singer Bilal Saeed. PTI

Dictator’s son far ahead in Philippine prez vote

Manila: The son and namesake of ousted Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos took a commanding lead in an unofficial vote count in Monday’s presidential election in the deeply divided Asian democracy. AP

#Pakistan