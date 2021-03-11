Pakistani court acquits Saba Qamar of desecration charge for shooting 'dance video' at mosque

Lahore: A Pakistani court on Monday acquitted Saba Qamar, who acted in Bollywood film “Hindi Medium”, in a case of alleged desecration for shooting a “dance video” at a mosque here. She was acquitted along with singer Bilal Saeed. PTI
Dictator’s son far ahead in Philippine prez vote
Manila: The son and namesake of ousted Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos took a commanding lead in an unofficial vote count in Monday’s presidential election in the deeply divided Asian democracy. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials
Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters
Punjab CM convenes emergency meeting of top brass of police;...
Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says they have leads on grenade attack and will crack case soon
Says it is a big challenge for police as the explosive used ...
Supreme Court refuses to entertain Bikram Majithia's plea
Had sought quashing of cases registered against him by Punja...
Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies at 84
Was battling renal complications and had been on dialysis fo...