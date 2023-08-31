Pak court extends Imran Khan’s prison custody till Sept 13

Islamabad, August 30
A court in Pakistan on Wednesday extended the jail custody of former PM Imran Khan for 14 days (till September 13) to investigate him on charges of leaking state secrets, his lawyer said, a day after another court suspended his prison sentence for graft. The special court held the proceedings at Attock Jail where Imran began the three-year prison term on August 5 after being found guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts.
A high court suspended that sentence on Tuesday, ordering Imran to be released on bail, but he was barred from leaving as he was still under remand in the official secrets case for leaking the confidential diplomatic cable. Imran's lawyer Naeem Panjutha said an application for bail had been submitted and would be heard on September 2. Imran denies any wrongdoing, and says the accusations against him are politically motivated. — Reuters
