Pak court orders release of 123 Imran loyalists

Over 7,000 former PM’s supporters held across country | 4,000 of them from Punjab

Demonstrators take part in a rally in support of the Pakistani army in Peshawar on Saturday. AP/PTI



Lahore, May 20

A Pakistani court on Saturday ordered the release of over 120 supporters of Imran Khan who were taken into custody in Punjab province following the violent protests that erupted after the former Prime Minister’s arrest on May 9.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the government to release 123 workers of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party without delay.

The orders were issued by Justice Anwarul Haq of the LHC during the hearing of a petition filed by PTI leader Farrukh Habib who sought the release of the detained party activists, the Dawn newspaper reported. These workers, arrested from Faisalabad, are currently detained in various jails in Punjab.

The arrest of Khan on May 9 by the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers in a corruption case at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises triggered unrest in Pakistan. For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also torched the Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House) in Lahore.

Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10 while Khan’s party claims 40 of its workers lost their lives in the firing by security personnel.

On Monday, the top military brass vowed to bring the arsonists, who attacked the civil and military installations, to justice through trial under relevant laws of the country, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested over 7,000 PTI workers across Pakistan, 4,000 of them from Punjab.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that over 500 women are currently being sought by the police in around 138 cases related to the May 9 violence.

In a statement, Naqvi emphasised that male officers have been instructed not to arrest women, but he emphasised the need to apprehend those responsible for vandalising army installations at any cost.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the government to uphold human rights while prosecuting “more than 4,000 people” arrested in the wake of violent protests.

HRW associate Asia director Patricia Gossman said, “Pakistani authorities should end their arbitrary arrests of political opposition activists and peaceful protesters.” — PTI

Cabinet approves military court trials for rioters

  • Pakistan’s cabinet endorsed decision by top security body to hold trials by military courts of those involved in attacks on army installations
  • Thousands of Imran supporters were arrested in the violence that Pakistan’s army described as a “dark day” in history
  • National Security Committee on Wednesday agreed that protesters would be tried under the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act
  • Protesters took to the streets on May 9 after the arrest of Imran Khan. The violence left 10 persons dead and thousands injured

