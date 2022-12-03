Pak diplomat survives gun attack in Kabul

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

The head of Pakistan’s mission in Kabul survived an attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul on Friday, drawing immediate condemnation and a demand for a probe from Islamabad.

Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani was targeted by unidentified gunmen while he was taking a walk in the embassy compound, but he was saved by the security guard deployed for his protection, as per official reports.

As per initial investigations, multiple shots were fired from a nearby building while he was walking inside the the embassy compound.

Last month, he had received Pakistan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.