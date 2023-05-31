Pak ex-PM Imran appears in court

Lahore, May 30
Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan on Tuesday appeared before an anti-terrorism court in four cases, including the attack on Lahore Corps commander house, and submitted surety bonds in connection with his pre-arrest bail till June 2.
“Khan appeared before the ATC Lahore judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar and submitted surety bonds in the four terrorism cases in which he had already been given pre-arrest bail till June 2,” a court official said.
