Pak faces $23 bn in external debt servicing in FY26

Pakistan will have to pay over $23 billion in external debt during the current fiscal year, which began on July 1, according to a media report.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s total debt was Rs 76.01 trillion at the end of March this year, comprising domestic debt of Rs 51.52 trillion (approx Rs 180 billion) and external debt of Rs 24.49 trillion (Rs 87.4 billion), according to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25. The Rs 87.4 billion external public debt consists of two components — government external debt and debt obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The News reported that out of the total Rs 23 billion in external debt servicing in 2025-26, there are temporary deposits of Rs 12 billion by friendly countries, with the expectation of securing a rollover from them.