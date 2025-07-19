DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / Pak faces $23 bn in external debt servicing in FY26

Pak faces $23 bn in external debt servicing in FY26

article_Author
PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 01:09 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Pakistan will have to pay over $23 billion in external debt during the current fiscal year, which began on July 1, according to a media report.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s total debt was Rs 76.01 trillion at the end of March this year, comprising domestic debt of Rs 51.52 trillion (approx Rs 180 billion) and external debt of Rs 24.49 trillion (Rs 87.4 billion), according to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25. The Rs 87.4 billion external public debt consists of two components — government external debt and debt obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The News reported that out of the total Rs 23 billion in external debt servicing in 2025-26, there are temporary deposits of Rs 12 billion by friendly countries, with the expectation of securing a rollover from them.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts