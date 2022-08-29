Pakistan floods toll crosses 1,000 mark

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday said 119 persons have died in the last 24 hours as heavy rains continued to lash Pakistan.
“So far, 1,033 persons have died and 1,527 injured across Pakistan,” the NDMA, tasked to deal with calamities, said.
As many as 76 persons died in Sindh in the last 24 hours and 71 were injured across the country, it said.
At least 347 persons died in Sindh, 238 in Balochistan, 226 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 168 in Punjab, 38 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, 15 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and one person died in Islamabad.
Floods have destroyed 3,451.5 kilometres of road, swept away 147 bridges, destroyed 170 shops, and partially or fully damaged about 9,49,858 houses. PTI
Help starts pouring in
The United Nations is expected to issue a flash appeal of over $160 million to support Pakistan
The UK said it will also provide £1.5 mn for relief
A South Africa-based disaster relief organisation joined rescue ops after PM Shehbaz Sharif appealed for international assistance to deal with the crisis
Waging a war against thieves
My rallies against rivals will continue even when the crisis-hit country is severely affected with devastating floods. I am waging a war against thieves who looted the country for 30 years. Imran Khan, ex-PM, Pakistan
