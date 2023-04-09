Pak FM cancels Washington trip

Islamabad, april 8
Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said he had canceled his trip to Washington for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on the orders of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif due to the political situation in the country.
“We are stuck in a strange mess as a country… so under these circumstances, on the orders of the prime minister, I have dropped plans to be there [in Washington] physically,” Dar said. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid wave looms as India’s population-level immunity wanes: WHO South-East Asia chief
India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections, ...
Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict
The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understandin...
Application window for CUET-UG reopens; register by April 11
Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG, up by 41 p...
Gautam Adani hard-working, down to earth with big ambitions in building infrastructure: Sharad Pawar in 2015 autobiography
Pawar recounts in the book how Adani built his corporate emp...
PM Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka
The reserve was brought under ‘Project Tiger’ in 1973