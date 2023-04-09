Pak FM cancels Washington trip

Islamabad, april 8

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said he had canceled his trip to Washington for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on the orders of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif due to the political situation in the country.

“We are stuck in a strange mess as a country… so under these circumstances, on the orders of the prime minister, I have dropped plans to be there [in Washington] physically,” Dar said. — Reuters