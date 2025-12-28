DT
Home / World / Pak FM says talks hosted by Saudi with Afghanistan yielded no results

Pak FM says talks hosted by Saudi with Afghanistan yielded no results

ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], December 28 (ANI): Following the fruitless end to talks between delegations from Afghanistan and Pakistan, Pakistan's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has now confirmed that discussions between the two countries were held in Saudi Arabia, as per Tolo News.

However, he noted that these talks, like those previously held in Turkiye and Qatar, have not yielded results.

Ishaq Dar, referring to recent security developments, stated that Islamabad is closely monitoring the events of the past weeks and months.

He emphasised that improvement in the situation depends on the Afghan side's commitment to its pledges. He added that implementing some of Pakistan's requests, particularly regarding counterterrorism cooperation, could have a significant impact on bilateral relations.

Dar said, as quoted by Tolo News, "What happened last month, what changed last week, and what improvements follow those actions... they know very well that if some of our requests, especially on counterterrorism, are fulfilled, the impact will be very substantial."

Ishaq Dar also welcomed a recent fatwa issued by Afghan religious scholars that emphasised the prohibition of fighting beyond Afghan soil. He also expressed appreciation for the remarks made by the Islamic Emirate's Interior Minister, who stated that Afghan soil will not be used against any other country.

He added, "I believe that if they seriously implement the commitments made in the two fatwas and the recent statement by Sirajuddin Haqqani, and if a noticeable difference is seen within the next two to four weeks, I am confident that our government, the Prime Minister, and the Field Marshal will be happy to reconsider the matter."

Meanwhile, according to Tolo News, political analysts stress that for the two countries to resolve their challenges, dialogue must remain open and accept reasonable demands from both sides.

Previously, Qatar, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia had hosted talks between Kabul and Islamabad, but all of these discussions ended without results. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

