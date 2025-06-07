"Pak Generals want conflict, terrorists are their tools": Ravi Shankar Prasad in Berlin

Berlin [Germany], June 7 (ANI): BJP MP and leader of the all-party delegation Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday sharply criticised Pakistan's military establishment, asserting that its Generals orchestrate conflicts to remain relevant, using terrorists as tools to destabilise India.

Advertisement

During a community event with the Indian diaspora in Berlin, Prasad highlighted India's remarkable progress in IT, space, and digital transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, contrasting it with Pakistan's repeated failures in wars while referring to the repeated incidents of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and the military's dominant role in the country's politics.

"India and Pakistan were born the same day. Where are we in India, and where are they (Pakistan)? India has become a major global IT power in the world. India has become an emerging space power in the world. The startup movements here are now globally recognised. India has also become the second biggest mobile phone manufacturer in the world. We have brought digital transformation with equity and justice," Prasad said.

Advertisement

"What Pakistan is doing is creating terror machines. How to create world-class terrorists under their (military) Generals. They attacked us four times and lost every time. We never attacked; they were the ones who always started the war. It is because they are under the control of Generals and not political leaders. Generals want conflict to keep themselves relevant, and terrorists are the instruments through which they execute. Wherever there is a terrorist, either he is a Pakistani or trained in Pakistan," he added.

He emphasised India's economic achievements, including a 51 per cent share of global digital payments and its status as the second-largest mobile manufacturer, attributing this to PM Modi's 2014 vision of "IT+IT=IT" (Information Technology + India's Talent = India Tomorrow).

Advertisement

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say in 2014 that if he became the PM, he would make an India where IT+IT=IT, which means Information Technology + India's Talent = India Tomorrow. Digital payment in India is at 51 per cent of the world," the BJP MP stated.

Prasad also spoke about the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India's decisive response through Operation Sindoor on May 7, noting that Operation Sindoor remains paused but ready to resume based on Pakistan's actions.

"Pahalgam attack happened on April 22. We attacked on May 7 and hit the terrorist camps. If Pakistan has to talk, it must directly speak to us. Our message was stern and straight: If you stop, we stop. If you fire, we will give a stronger reply. Operation Sindoor is on pause, subject to the good behaviour of Pakistan. It has not ended," he stated.

The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Congress MP Amar Singh and Gulam Ali Khatana, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, AIADMK MP M Thambidurai, former Union Minister MJ Akbar and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation arrived in Germany after concluding their visit to Belgium to convey India's resolute and united stand against terrorism. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)