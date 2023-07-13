Pak gets IMF nod for $3 billion bailout plan

PTI

Islamabad, July 12

In a relief to cash-strapped Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday gave a final nod to a much-awaited $3 billion bailout programme for the country to support the government's efforts to stabilise the ailing economy.

The development came two weeks after the two sides reached a staff-level agreement over the “stand-by arrangement”. The approval allows for an immediate disbursement of $1.2 billion.

#Pakistan