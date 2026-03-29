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Home / World / Pak govt accuses Imran’s son of trying to risk country’s low tariff benefits with UN speech

Pak govt accuses Imran’s son of trying to risk country’s low tariff benefits with UN speech

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PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 12:25 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan
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The Pakistan government has accused jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's son Kasim Khan of attempting to derail the country’s GSP Plus status, under which the country enjoys relatively lower tariffs on exports, with his speech at a UNHRC summit in Geneva.

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Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari and Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon jointly criticised Kasim and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zulfi Bukhari for their “calculated conspiracy to strip Pakistan of its GSP Plus status”.

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Kasim addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Wednesday, urging the body to intervene and press the government of Pakistan for the immediate release of his father who has been incarcerated in multiple cases since August 2023. “We ask this council and the OHCHR to urge Pakistan to end the persecution of Imran Khan immediately. The Pakistan government must comply with the UN Working Group’s opinion, and they must release my father,” Kasim said during the UNHRC’s 61st session.

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The ministers said Kasim’s primary objective a calculated conspiracy to strip Pakistan of its Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus status. “This anti-Pakistan brigade has formed an unholy alliance with the Israeli lobby in European Union and leaders of the BMM (a sub-wing of the proscribed BLA).”

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