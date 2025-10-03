Pak govt forced to seek path of negotiation as PoJK protests intensify

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], October 3 (ANI): A high-level government delegation held negotiations with a civil society alliance in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Talks resume after deadly unrest in PoJK Kashmir (poJK) on Thursday after days of violent clashes at the hands of Pakistani forces on protesters had left at least 10 people dead and scores critically injured, Dawn reported on Friday.

Advertisement

According to Dawn, an eight-member committee has been dispatched by Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, which comprises of federal ministers- Ahsan Iqbal, Amir Muqam, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Rana Sanaullah and Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, along with PPP leaders Raja Pervez Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira, and former PoJK president Sardar Masood Khan. They were accompanied by PoJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq.

Advertisement

As per Dawn, the negotiations began in the committee room of the Chief Secretary's office in the afternoon, with Shaukat Nawaz Mir, Raja Amjad Ali Khan and Anjum Zaman Awan from the Muzaffarabad division representing the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), which has been spearheading the rights movement in the territory.

Advertisement

As per Dawn, the meeting continued until late in the night on Thursday and talks with the government's high-level committee were expected to resume on Friday morning.

On Thursday, the entire region observed a complete shutter-down and wheel-jam strike for the fourth consecutive day, under a ceaseless communications blackout imposed since Monday. No fresh incidents of violence were reported.

Advertisement

As per Dawn, in a statement issued by the Pak PM's Office on X, Sharif had directed the negotiation committee to immediately proceed to Muzaffarabad. According to the statement, the prime minister voiced deep concern over the law and order situation in PoJK.

Expressing "deep concern over the unfortunate incidents during the protests", Sharif ordered a transparent investigation into the matter, Dawn reported.

Earlier, hundreds of people had hgathered at Khurshid Football Stadium and the PoJK's Lala Chowk to attend the funerals of two people killed in an police firing in Muzaffarabad.

Addressing the mourners, Mir of JKJAAC updated the crowd on the latest developments, vowing that the struggle would continue until the acceptance of key demands is done.

According to Dawn, these include the abolition of 12 refugee seats, withdrawal of elite privileges, implementation of a June 2019 High Court decision regarding agreements on power projects in PoJK, and the provision of health cards.

He stressed that before discussing these issues, the alliance would demand the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of those responsible for killing "unarmed protesters" in Muzaffarabad, Dhirkot and other areas of PoJK.

He also sought a public mandate to engage in negotiations with the official committee, pledging that there would be no compromise on people's rights.

According to Dawn, reports came from Kohala, where thousands of people from PoJK's southern districts had reached there by evening. A source told Dawn that JKJAAC leaders had directed the crowd to wait in Kohala until further instructions after the conclusion of their consultations.

In the face of the demonstrations, security forces have been deployed across PoJK, clearing bridges to block protest marches.

As the demonstrations escalate, security forces have been deployed across PoJK, clearing bridges to block protest marches. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)