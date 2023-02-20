Pak has already defaulted, says minister

PTI

Islamabad, February 19

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Pakistan has already defaulted amid looming fears that the cash-starved country may go bankrupt and blamed the establishment, bureaucracy and politicians for the prevailing economic crisis.

Prez under attack Pakistan President Arif Alvi has come under attack from ministers of ruling coalition for allegedly pressurisng country’s electoral watchdog to announce poll dates for assemblies in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Addressing a ceremony in his home town of Sialkot, he said that standing on its own feet was crucial for Pakistan to stabilise itself.

“You must have heard that Pakistan is going bankrupt or that a default or meltdown is taking place. It (default) has already taken place. We are living in a bankrupt country,” he was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune newspaper.

“The solution to our problems lies within the country. The IMF does not have the solution,” he said.

He said everyone, including the establishment, bureaucracy and politicians, are to blame for the mess.