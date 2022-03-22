Pak Hindu girl fights abductors, gunned down

PTI

Karachi, March 21

An 18-year-old Hindu girl was reportedly shot dead during a failed abduction attempt in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, according to a media report on Monday.

Pooja Oad was said to have been shot in the middle of the street after she put up resistance to the attackers in Rohi, Sukkur.

Every year, several women belonging to minority communities, especially Hindus in Sindh, are abducted and forcibly converted by religious extremists, it said. Pakistan's minority communities have long faced the issue of forced marriages and conversions, the report said. —