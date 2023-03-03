Pak home to dozen terror outfits: Haley

PTI

Washington, March 2

Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said that Pakistan is home to at least a dozen terrorist organisations and it should not receive any aid from the US, ramping up her attack on America’s adversaries.

The 51-year-old two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations formally launched her 2024 presidential bid last month.

“Pakistan is home to at least a dozen terrorist organisations. #CutEveryCent,” she tweeted.

Over the past few days, Haley has been speaking on US foreign policy and asserting that the US should not give any financial assistance to countries friends with China and Russia.