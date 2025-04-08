DT
Pak hopes for talks, Yunus requests postponement

The impact of Trump’s blast of tariff hikes reverberated across the world Monday as America’s trading partners puzzled over whether there was room for negotiating better deals. Pakistan has planned to send a delegation to Washington this month to try...
Agencies
Bangkok, Updated At : 09:08 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
The impact of Trump’s blast of tariff hikes reverberated across the world Monday as America’s trading partners puzzled over whether there was room for negotiating better deals. Pakistan has planned to send a delegation to Washington this month to try negotiating the 29 per cent tariffs, officials said.

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus addressed a letter to Trump requesting him to postpone the application of the tariffs on Bangladesh for three months to allow the interim government to smoothly implement its initiative to substantially increase US exports to the country, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement.

