Pak: HRFP denounces rising violence against religious minorities, demands justice in 4 cases

Faisalabad [Pakistan], September 8 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has denounced what it called a rising pattern of violence, discrimination, harassment and persecution against religious minorities in Pakistan, demanding justice in the cases of Christian men Samuel Arif, Ikhlaq Masih, Arshad Masih and Shahzaib Masih.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, HRFP said its fact-finding team had documented a "troubling pattern" of targeted violence, discrimination, harassment and persecution against members of religious minority communities.

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The organisation said its representatives, during fact-finding missions in multiple cities, met victims and their families, police officials, community stakeholders, neighbours, witnesses, medical personnel and other relevant individuals. The team collected testimonies and information concerning incidents involving physical violence, murder, harassment, alleged forced conversion and forced marriage, discrimination, and the alleged misuse of religious sensitivities and laws.

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Naveed Walter, President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan, said, “The most recent series of incidents involving religious victimization should serve as an eye-opener for all of us. These cases demonstrate the urgent need to strengthen the protection of religious minorities, ensure accountability, and prevent discrimination and violence. HRFP’s fact-finding missions have documented the information directly from victims, families, witnesses, officials, and other stakeholders. We call upon the authorities to ensure impartial investigations and justice for every victim, regardless of religious identity.”

Walter further said, “Justice cannot depend on a person’s religion, social status, or occupation. Every victim deserves protection, every allegation deserves a lawful investigation, and every perpetrator proven responsible must face justice. HRFP will continue documenting human rights violations and raising the voices of vulnerable communities until meaningful protection, assistance, advocacy, justice and accountability are ensured.”

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According to facts gathered by the HRFP Fact-Finding Team, Ikhlaq Masih, a Christian cook from Ajnianwala Tehsil of Sheikhupura district, was physically assaulted on August 16.

HRFP said Ikhlaq had intervened after witnessing a man identified as Ali Shah allegedly harassing a Christian woman, Robina Masih. According to Ikhlaq's account, after he asked Ali Shah to stop the harassment, Ali Shah returned with other individuals who allegedly subjected him to physical violence.

Two Christian men, Shahzad and Sabir, witnessed the incident and intervened before contacting police. Ikhlaq sustained injuries.

Ikhlaq told HRFP that individuals had previously entered the Christian colony and harassed Christian women, with concerns also raised regarding abductions, forced conversions and forced marriages. A First Information Report (FIR) was subsequently registered following a complaint by Saleem Masih, Ikhlaq's father.

HRFP said it had been informed that the alleged perpetrators had not been arrested and called upon law-enforcement authorities to conduct a fair and impartial investigation and ensure that those responsible and found guilty are brought to justice.

The HRFP Fact-Finding Team also documented the case of Arshad Masih, a Christian sanitary worker from Sheikhupura district, who suffered serious injuries during a dispute concerning working conditions.

According to information collected by the HRFP team during a visit to the victim and his family, Arshad Masih and other Christian sanitary workers protested on July 19 over unpaid salaries and the lack of hygiene and protective equipment required for their work.

The workers faced bias by the department and police intervention following the protest, HRFP said. It alleged that Arshad was subjected to physical mistreatment while in police custody, resulting in a fractured arm. He was subsequently removed from his employment.

According to his family, when Arshad and his coworkers attempted to submit a complaint concerning the alleged police violence and conduct of the supervisor, their application was not accepted.

HRFP said it was particularly concerned about the alleged discriminatory treatment of Christian sanitary workers and called for appropriate action to address the reported injuries, terminations of employment, unsafe working conditions, including the lack of adequate hygiene equipment, and the conduct of the officials concerned.

The fact-finding team also documented the murder of Shahzaib Masih, a Christian hairdresser in Islamabad.

According to information gathered by HRFP, on August 4, Shahzaib was standing outside his hair salon near his residence when a coworker identified as Sajwal, along with another coworker, approached him and shot him.

Shahzaib sustained critical injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, where he subsequently died. The perpetrators left the scene before police arrived.

His body was taken to Polyclinic Hospital for post-mortem examination. Following a written complaint submitted by his wife, Samaria Bibi, together with his mother, Parveen Bibi, police registered an FIR under Sections 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

HRFP called upon investigators to ensure transparent, impartial and timely proceedings to provide justice and protection to Shahzaib's family, saying they still faced threats to step back.

HRFP also said it had received evidence of false accusations during its fact-finding concerning an incident reported to police involving Samuel Arif, who was allegedly involved in an encounter with girls in the Punjab University Staff Colony on August 28.

According to the complaint submitted to the local police station in Lahore, the individual allegedly approached young girls, made statements concerning Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and allegedly made remarks concerning Islamic religious figures and marriage.

The complainant further alleged that he followed the girls towards their residence and entered the staff colony.

HRFP stressed that allegations concerning religiously sensitive conduct must be addressed through lawful, impartial and evidence-based investigation. At the same time, it said allegations should not be used as a basis for vigilant violence, threats or collective punishment against any individual or religious community.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan urged the Government of Pakistan, provincial authorities, police departments and relevant institutions to take immediate measures to protect religious minorities and other vulnerable communities.

HRFP called on Pakistan to ensure fair and transparent investigations and equal protection under the law for all religious communities. It urged authorities to hold perpetrators accountable through due process, protect victims and witnesses, safeguard religious minorities and their places of worship, and investigate police abuse or discrimination.

The organisation also called for stronger action against forced conversions, forced marriages, abductions and violence, especially against vulnerable women and girls, particularly Christian and Hindu girls.

It further called for preventing the misuse of blasphemy and other religion-related laws and rejecting mob or vigilante justice.

HRFP emphasised the state's duty to uphold the dignity, security, equality and fundamental freedoms of every person under its constitutional and international human rights obligations. (ANI)

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