Pak: HRFP urges immediate protection for Christian family facing blasphemy allegation threats in land dispute

Gujranwala [Pakistan], February 25 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has expressed grave concern over what it describes as a false accusation of blasphemy against Sarwar Masih, a Christian resident of Gujranwala, allegedly used as a tool to facilitate unlawful land grabbing. HRFP is urgently calling on authorities to ensure the protection of Sarwar Masih and his family and to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter and bring the culprits to justice.

HRFP's fact-finding team rushed to the incident place on February 24 and met with Sarwar Masih and the affected family, ensuring possible assistance to them. The HRFP team also met with neighbours, police officials, and other relevant stakeholders, collected evidence and facts, which indicate that the blasphemy threats are a serious matter, appears to have been used to justify the illegal possession of the Christian family's property.

Following the alleged unlawful possession of the home, the perpetrators displayed religious banners, Qur'anic verses, and images of the 'Madina" (Muslims holy site), at the property, apparently to frame the dispute as a religious matter.

Sarwar Masih, his wife and brother shared with the HRFP team that they are directly under threat of blasphemy accusations if they attempt to reclaim their property. They also expressed fear that any effort to remove the religious banners could escalate tensions and endanger not only their family but the wider Christian community in the area

Witnesses, including 50-year-old neighbour Muslim Muhammad Shahid, told the HRFP team that they have known the family since childhood and confirmed that the property belongs to them. However, the occupants have issued threats stating that if anyone attempts to remove the religious banners, they will be falsely accused of blasphemy and the whole area will be burnt. Furthermore, the perpetrators wrote a warning on February 23, that if anyone tries to open the door it will be accused of desecrating the Islamic contents.

HRFP's investigation further revealed that the Sarwar Masih family has resided on the same property for over 70 years, with no prior legal disputes or court cases ever related to ownership. The family described the blasphemy accusation as a significant barrier to seeking justice, citing previous incidents in which Christian homes were attacked and burned following similar allegations.

Naveed Walter, President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), stated that this case reflects a disturbing pattern, "This is not the first time land grabbers have allegedly used threats of blasphemy accusations to silence Christian families and force them to abandon their homes. In many cases, victims are attacked or left isolated, fearful, and compelled to relocate rather than pursue justice".

Naveed Walter, President of HRFP, cited similar cases in which blasphemy threats escalated into false accusations and attacks stemming from personal disputes, property conflicts, and workplace tensions, including incidents such as the Faisalabad two nurses' case and the Jaranwala violence. He further stated that during the illegal possession of Sarwar Masih's property, police officials failed to intervene and did not even register a First Information Report (FIR) against the perpetrators. "The prevailing climate of fear surrounding blasphemy allegations often discourages timely action by authorities and community members," Naveed Walter added.

HRFP highlighted that Pakistan's blasphemy laws, particularly Sections 295-A, 295-B, and 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code, have long been criticised by human rights advocates for their misuse and for disproportionately affecting religious minorities. The organisation called for comprehensive state-level reforms, including safeguards against false accusations, immediate protection mechanisms for vulnerable communities, and procedural reforms to prevent abuse of the law.

HRFP urges immediate protection for Sarwar Masih and his family, a transparent and impartial investigation into the alleged land grabbing and threats, legal accountability for those misusing religious sentiments to settle personal or property disputes and broader legal and institutional reforms to prevent the exploitation of blasphemy laws in Sarwar Masih's matters and others.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) reaffirmed its commitment to defending the rights of marginalised communities and called upon civil society, media, and state authorities to ensure justice and protection for all citizens, regardless of belief and religion, as per the founder of Pakistan, Jinnah's vision. (ANI)

