Pakistan human rights body questions credibility of occupied Kashmir polls
‘Disproportionate use of force against protesters’
Pakistan’s human rights body has said the state resorted to “disproportionate use of force” against protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and raised serious questions about the credibility of the electoral process marred by violence and allegations of massive rigging. A report by the fact finding mission of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) released on Saturday attributed the unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to longstanding political and socio-economic grievances, institutional distrust and governance deficits.
“An increasingly confrontational state response, including the disproportionate use of force has further deepened polarisation and eroded public trust,” the HRCP said, adding that its mission received sharply conflicting accounts about the scale of violence and the conduct of security forces.
Elections to 45 seats in the so-called PoK legislative Assembly were held in three phases from July 27 to August 10.
The banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which had been holding a series of protests in PoK since June over the contentious 12 refugee seats, has alleged that the establishment manoeuvred these seats to install a 'Prime Minister', to lead the so-called government in PoK, of its choosing.
After negotiations between the government and JAAC failed on May 30, the Kashmir Government proscribed the organisation on June 5 under an anti-terrorism Act.
According to the JAAC, over 40 people were killed during the first phase of polls held on July 27. Besides, it claims that some 400 protesters have been killed since the first week of June, a claim refuted by the federal government.
PCB tells cricketers not to comment on Imran Khan row
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has advised its players involved in the Test series against England not to comment on the issue of Imran Khan’s imprisonment. The issue gained momemtum following Sky Sports’ interview with Imran’s sons, aired during the lunch interval on the second day of the second Test at the Lords. Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was also asked whether the players had seen the interview of Imran’s sons Kassim and Suleman to Mike Atherton.