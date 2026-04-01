Pak: IHC defers hearing on Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas in £190 million graft case

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 1 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has deferred the hearing concerning applications for the suspension of sentences filed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, in the 190 million pounds graft case, Dawn reported. The postponement followed a request from the defence legal team for additional time to secure "fresh instructions" from their clients.

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The proceedings took place on Tuesday before a division bench, which was led by IHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and included Justice Muhammad Asif.

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During the session, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor pointed out that two individual applications for the suspension of sentences had been submitted. According to the Dawn report, the prosecutor contended that such pleas were not maintainable without the "issuance of notice" regarding the primary appeals, specifically citing recent "amendments to the NAB law."

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Representing the PTI founder and his wife, Barrister Salman Safdar noted that his clients were "convicted on January 17, 2025." He argued that despite more than a year elapsing, the prosecution had "repeatedly sought adjournments," while the defence remained available to argue for a "suspension of sentence and release on bail," partly based on "medical grounds."

The bench enquired whether the defence was prepared to argue the main appeals against the conviction.

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However, as noted by Dawn, Safdar explained that he had been unable to "meet or obtain instructions" from Khan and Bushra Bibi for the "past five months," which hindered his ability to move forward with the appeals at this time.

Justice Dogar suggested that if the appeals were formally scheduled, the "suspension of sentence applications might not be taken up separately."

Safdar maintained his position, stating he could not "advance arguments without consulting his clients."

In response, the NAB prosecutor questioned the defence's "reluctance to proceed," arguing that while bail matters are typically concise, "appeals require detailed arguments."

Following the deliberations, the court granted the defence team's request for time to consult with the incarcerated couple.

The hearing has been adjourned until April 6, which falls on a Monday, according to Dawn.

An accountability court in the capital had previously handed Khan a 14-year prison term and Bushra Bibi a seven-year sentence on January 17, 2025, in the case frequently referred to as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The legal challenge against these convictions was lodged with the IHC on January 27 of that same year.

The prosecution alleges that the pair acquired "billions of PKR and land worth hundreds of kanals" from Bahria Town Ltd.

These assets were reportedly given to "legalise PKR 50 billion" that had been identified and sent back to Pakistan by the United Kingdom during the PTI administration's tenure.

Imran Khan has been in detention since August 5, 2023, following a separate conviction related to "concealing details of Toshakhana gifts."

Dawn further noted that he received another conviction in a different Toshakhana case in December 2025 and remains embroiled in trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act concerning the May 9, 2023, riots. (ANI)

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