Home / World / 'Pak indictrinates civilians to believe in mafia superiority', says Militaryexpert Tom Cooper

ANI
Updated At : 08:02 AM May 16, 2025 IST
Vienna [Austria], May 16 (ANI): Tom Cooper, Military aviation analyst and historian, said that it is a classic strategy of Pakistan to indoctrinate its people and make them believe in Pakistan mafia superiority.

Cooper said that Pakistan is spreading misinformation among its civilians that Pakistan can defeat India with its fighter jets from China.

"This messaging is classic for Pakistan. Essentially, we have a situation where the country and its population has been indoctrinated to believe in Pakistani and mafia superiority vis a vis India and correspondingly military superiority vis a vis India and some kind impression that the Pakistani armed forces are invincible," he said.

"And especially in comparison to India that India cannot defeat the Pakistani Air Force, the ground forces, navy, and Pakistan is strong and perfectly armed with latest equipment from USA and China with F-16s and GF-17s and J-10s. This latest Chinese air to air missiles and so on, and this is exactly the same," he said.

While speaking on Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and General Munir, standing on a tank for photo ops and touring a military base when they couldn't fight a frontal battle with India, Cooper said that it is a part of their lies to build the morale of the nation.

"So when they climb on the top of the tank, they must rebuild the morale and the self-confidence of nation. They are the first to know what is the actual situation. The first to know that is the title general of Pakistani Armed Forces, and the second, because he has to inform the Prime Minister, of course, so they both know they have been defeated," he said.

Cooper said that though the two know that the facts are untrue, they still declared a victory.

"They both know that related rumours, at least if not be true. The full two are going to reach the public sooner or later. Therefore, they must climb on, on the tank climb on the, the tank and declare a victory. Yeah, what is better for that purpose but standing on a tank," he said.

Cooper while talking to ANI said that India hit exactly where it hurts, even without hitting nuclear targets.

"It is fascinating to watch how Indian top military commanders have precisely, methodically, systematically targeted very selected points, not enter air bases. They're not after destroying entire bases, they're not under destroying cities, the least," he said.

"But after striking precisely selected points at selected air bases, they could have hit anywhere almost in Pakistan, but the point was to, hit where it really hurts. And so you have, for example, you have this a trailer mounted a command site at the Noor Khan Air Base, which was smashed entirely," Cooper added.

He said that India tracked precise movements of Pakistani personnel and caught the aircrafts inside the hangar.

"Hangars has been hit with aircraft at the inside. These hangers targeted because Indian armed forces were able to follow the movement of specific Pakistani aircraft, landing, rolling into the hanger, and then there was an attack by Indian armed forces and it caught the aircraft still inside the hangar and also the personnel of the unit operating the aircraft," he said.

Cooper said that there is clear evidence of victory of Indian victory against Pakistan against Pakistani claims.

"So Indian armed forces were striking very precisely against very selected targets and there is clear evidence for success in this regards. On the contrary, by all the Pakistani claims, it is actually almost exactly like back in 2019 during the Balakot affairs. Pakistani establishment, Pakistani government, Pakistani armed forces are issuing one statement after the other, which is proven as lie," he said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

