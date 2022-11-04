Pak Interior Ministry asks Punjab govt to form joint investigation team to probe attack on Imran Khan

PTI

Islamabad, November 4

Pakistan's Interior Ministry has asked the Punjab provincial government to constitute a high-level joint investigation team (JIT) to bring facts to light in connection with an assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan.

While Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the ruling party in Punjab province, the federal government is run by a coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Khan, 70, was injured on Thursday when a gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province killing at least one person, but the former prime minister was out of danger in what his party claimed was an "assassination attempt."

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town in Punjab when Khan was leading the long march to Islamabad demanding early elections.

According to a statement issued late on Thursday, the Interior Ministry has written to the Punjab government over the issue. The communique asked the provincial government to include senior police officers and intelligence personnel in the JIT.

Earlier, speaking at a press conference with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the JIT should consist of senior officers for “credible and transparent inquiry” into the incident. He also assured the provincial government of the Centre's “full assistance” in the probe.