Pak: Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam condemns mosque blast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], March 14 (ANI): The Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI) in a statement condemned the mosque blast that occurred earlier on Friday.

The party demanded government interference in bringing the law and order situation under control, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

"JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly condemns mosque blast in South Waziristan. The holy month of Ramadan and the sanctity of the mosque were violated. The explosion is regrettable and condemnable. The government and institutions need to take the nation into confidence regarding the law and order situation, especially in KP and Balochistan. Important issues like unrest in KP and Balochistan are ignored in both houses of parliament. May Allah grant Maulana Abdullah Nadeem and the other injured a speedy recovery," the party said in a post on X.

Advertisement

جے یو آئی سربراہ مولانا فضل الرحمان کی جنوبی وزیرستان میں مسجد میں دھماکے کی شدید مذمت رمضان کے مقدس مہینے اور مسجد کی حرمت کو پامال کیا گیا ۔مولانا فضل الرحمان دھماکہ افسوسناک اور قابل مذمت ہے ۔مولانا فضل الرحمان امن وامان خصوصا کے پی اور بلوچستان کی صورتحال پر حکومت اور… — Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan (@juipakofficial) March 14, 2025

Earlier on Friday, a bomb exploded at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan during Friday prayers, injuring Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) district chief Abdullah Nadeem and three others, Dawn reported, citing a police official.

District Police Officer Asif Bahader told Dawn that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred at 1:45 pm (local time) at Maulana Abdul Aziz Mosque on Azam Warsak Bypass Road, with the device planted in the mosque's pulpit.

Advertisement

"In the explosion, Abdullah Nadeem, the district chief of JUI, was seriously wounded," he said. Three others, also belonging to the JUI, have sustained minor injuries.

The injured were identified as Rehmanullah, Mullah Noor, and Shah Behran, Dawn reported, quoting a statement issued by the police.

Bahader added that all injured individuals had been taken to the District Headquarters Hospital for immediate medical assistance.

"The police have also reached the site of the blast and are collecting evidence," he said, adding "Further investigation is underway."

Mosques, particularly during The party demanded government interference in bringing the law and order situation under control, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.Friday prayerThe party demanded government interference in bringing the law and order situation under control, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.s when large congregations gather, have been targeted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the past as well.

Last month, six people, including JUI-S leader Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, were killed and 15 injured when a suicide blast ripped through the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in KP's Nowshera district. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)