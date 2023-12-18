Pak judges, spouses exempt from body search

Islamabad: Pakistan’s aviation ministry has exempted the serving judges and their spouses from body search at all airports in the country on the directives of the Supreme Court, a media report said on Sunday. An order has been issued by the Airport Security Force director general on the directive of the aviation secretary, Geo News reported. PTI
Jeff Bezos invests Rs 350 crore on clock: Report
New york: Billionaire Jeff Bezos has invested Rs 350 crore or $42 million to build a clock that will last 10,000-years and will tick just once a year, Fox News reported. The 500-feet tall clock, designed by computer scientist and inventor Danny Hillis, is located inside a mountain in Texas. The 10,000-year clock with a solar synchroniser, a pendulum and a series of gears and dials, uses the earth's thermal cycles to power itself.
