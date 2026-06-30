Pak: Karachi municipal workers protest over unpaid increments, pension delays

Karachi [Pakistan], June 30 (ANI): Municipal employees and retired workers staged a protest outside the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters, accusing local authorities of failing to implement salary increments and pension increases despite the availability of funds.

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The demonstration highlighted growing dissatisfaction among workers over what they described as prolonged financial neglect, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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According to The Express Tribune, hundreds of serving employees and pensioners assembled outside the KMC offices carrying banners and placards demanding the release of pending salary increments from the previous year.

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Protesters also called for the implementation of a 33 per cent pension increase that had reportedly been announced over the past three years but has yet to be reflected in retirees' payments.

Representatives from several labour organisations participated in the protest, including the Sajjan Union, United Workers Union, People's United Workers Union, People's Unity, Labour Union, the KMC and TMCs Retired Employees and Pensioners Alliance, the Local Government Education Employees Association, KMC Paramedical Staff, and the KMC Officers and Officials Employees Committee.

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Demonstrators repeatedly raised slogans against what they described as the administration's failure to address their longstanding financial concerns.

Speaking at the gathering, union leader Zulfiqar Shah said the protest had been suspended temporarily but warned that workers would intensify their campaign if authorities continued to ignore their demands.

Shah announced plans to approach the Sindh High Court seeking details of the monthly allocation of PKR 1.93 billion for KMC and PKR 200 million earmarked for pensioners of town municipal corporations.

He alleged that despite sufficient financial resources, employees had not received their due increments and called for complete transparency in the utilisation of public funds, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Shah further cautioned that workers would organise larger demonstrations on MA Jinnah Road during every budget session if the issue remained unresolved.

Pensioners also voiced frustration over the government's failure to implement the promised pension increase, saying rising inflation had made it increasingly difficult to manage household expenses, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)