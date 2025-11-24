DT
PT
Home / World / Pak: Karachi residents protest at Sakhi Hasan hydrant over acute water crisis

Pak: Karachi residents protest at Sakhi Hasan hydrant over acute water crisis

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:45 PM Nov 24, 2025 IST
Karachi [Pakistan], November 24 (ANI): Residents of Karachi's district Central staged a demonstration at the Sakhi Hasan hydrant on Sunday to protest an acute water shortage in their neighbourhoods, Dawn reported.

According to the report, a group of residents from Nusrat Bhutto Colony and other parts of North Nazimabad Town entered the hydrant and halted tanker operations.

They insisted that water be released to their localities before being supplied elsewhere. The protesters raised slogans targeting the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) and the provincial administration.

The gathering later dispersed without incident.

Citing officials, Dawn stated that repeated shutdowns at the North-East Karachi Pumping Station had triggered the shortage across District Central.

In its statement, the KWSC said that the power failures affecting water installations had been addressed and that supply across the city had returned to normal.

The utility explained that Karachi had faced a cumulative shortfall of "884 million gallons of water" due to electricity disruptions.

The statement added that "The Dhabeji Pumping Station was hit hardest, with 132 hours and 20 minutes of power outages leading to a shortage of 424 million gallons, while the Dumlottee Wells recorded 146 hours of outages, resulting in 111 million gallons of lost water."

It further said that the North East Karachi Pumping Station alone suffered a deficit of "335 million gallons," while smaller facilities experienced reduced losses -- "six million gallons at Hub and Pipri stations and two million gallons at the Gharo station."

According to Dawn, the utility also assured residents that "All possible steps are being taken to further strengthen the water supply system in the future." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

